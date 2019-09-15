Singur anniversary: Committed to farmers’ welfare, boosting industry, says Mamata Banerjee

On the third anniversary of the return of land to Singur farmers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, while the BJP took a dig stating that people neither resumed farming nor got industry.

“Today marks the third anniversary of the historic day when our Govt of #Bangla handed over to farmers the parchas (documents) of land forcibly acquired in Singur. We reiterate our commitment to the welfare of farmers, alongside promoting industry. My humble pronam to Maa, Mati, Manush (mother, motherland and people),” Banerjee tweeted on Saturday.

On September 14, 2016, the CM had handed over land documents to farmers in Singur and the State Agriculture Department promised all help to farmers.

“If land has been returned to farmers for agriculture, then why are people now agitating for industry in Singur? Farming is not being done on a single patch of land there. The soil is filled with concrete and iron. Agriculture did not return to Singur. Industry did not return to Singur. The Trinamool Congress only got votes with false promises,” said Dilip Ghosh, Medinipur MP and BJP state president, while speaking to media persons in Kolkata.

It was since 2006 that the Banerjee-led agitation started in Singur over land acquisition from farmers by the then Left Front government for Tata’s Nano car factory. It was on August 31, 2016 when the Supreme Court ordered that 997.11 acres of land (acquired for Tata’s Nano car factory) be returned to Singur farmers. The verdict was considered historic and vindicating Banerjee’s stand, who led a prolonged land agitation in Bengal. Singur agitation also got a place among school text books in Bengal.

Later, the state government removed concrete structures of the Nano plant on a war footing and initiated the process of making land cultivable. Land documents were returned to over 1,800 farmers and seeds were distributed. The state government has also been giving a monthly dole of Rs 2,000 and 16 kg of rice to 3,200 people in Singur.

Meanwhile, a stalemate situation continues in Singur. Initially, a few farmers, who with the help of the government had started farming on small patches of land, are now reluctant to continue due to poor quality of soil and sustained support. Farmers, most of who were involved in the land agitation led by TMC, also wants the chief minister to intervene.