scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Calcutta HC orders sealing of SSC office after its chief steps down

The HC held a special hearing from 10.40 pm to just before midnight after the incumbent SSC chairperson, Siddhartha Majumdar, stepped down from his post, four months after taking the charge.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: May 19, 2022 2:23:44 am
Calcutta High Court, SSC recruitment scam case, Siddhartha Majumdar, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsCalcutta High Court

In an unprecedented move, the single judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday night directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged irregularities into the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal government schools, to seek assistance of central forces in securing the state’s School Service Commission office. It also directed that no one should enter the building till 1 pm Thursday and make the CCTV footage of the office available by Thursday noon.

The HC held a special hearing from 10.40 pm to just before midnight after the incumbent SSC chairperson, Siddhartha Majumdar, stepped down from his post, four months after taking the charge. Following the news of Majumdar’s resignation, lawyers of Sabina Yasmin and Babita Sarkar – the petitioners in the recruitment scam — met Justice Gangopadhyay and told him there was an apprehension that crucial evidence could be tampered with in the wake of the new SSC chairperson taking the charge.

Sources in the government said that IAS officer Subhra Chakraborty has been appointed as the new SSC chairperson .

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The midnight hearing concluded after a string of dramatic events in the day that saw state Minister Partha Chatterjee appearing before the CBI in connection with the alleged illegal appointments after he failed to get relief from the Calcutta HC.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier in the day, a Division bench of the High Court upheld the April 12 order of a single judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay that had directed the CBI to probe into the alleged illegal appointments made by the SSC between 2014 to 2021. Chatterjee was then state Education Minister.

Following the Division Bench upholding its order, Justice Gangopadhyay again directed Chatterjee to appear before the CBI and said that he expected the minister to step down “in the interest of justice”.

More from Kolkata

Chatterjee, who holds the portfolio of Commerce and Industries Ministry, then moved another Division Bench of the High Court for relief. The Bench, however, refused to hear the minister’s plea. After failing to get relief, Chatterjee reached the CBI office at 5:40 pm on Wednesday.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement