Singing legend Sandhya Mukhopadhyay admitted to hospital with breathing troubles

Veteran singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, 90, who Tuesday refused to accept the Padma Shri award, fell ill Wednesday evening and was taken to the SSKM Hospital through a green corridor Thursday.

According to a family member, Mukhopadhyay developed breathing troubles Wednesday. “There are signs of infection in both her lungs. She has been put on oxygen support. She was admitted to the SSKM Hospital’s Woodburn department for treatment where the doctors will conduct further checks on her,” the family member said.

After learning about her illness, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly contacted the singer’s daughter to enquire about her health and made arrangements to get the singer admitted to the hospital through a green corridor between her house in Lake Gardens and the hospital.

On Tuesday, Mukhopadhyay refused an offer from the Central government to confer her with the Padma Shri award.

Her daughter Soumi Sengupta told reporters that Mukhopadhyay informed the senior official who called from Delhi that she is not willing to be named as a Padma Shri recipient and felt “insulted” at her being offered the award at her age.

Mukhopadhyay was contacted to seek her consent to be named a Padma Shri in the Republic Day awards list.