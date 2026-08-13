Singaporean cargo ship loses control, crashes into ferry terminal near Kolkata: Video

A videograb of the Singaporean cargo ship crashing into the Hooghly riverbank in the South 24 Parganas. (Image enhanced by AI)

A massive 147-metre-long Singaporean cargo ship lost control in the Hooghly River on Wednesday, veering wildly off-course and crashing into a ferry terminal at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

However, since no launch or boat was stationed at the ferry terminal at the time of the crash, a major disaster was averted. Nonetheless, the collision caused cracks along the bank at the Noorpur Ferry Terminal. Following the accident, administrative officials reached the spot to inspect the site.

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The Singapore-flagged ship that struck the Hooghly riverbank has been identified as MV Nawata Bhum. The vessel was carrying containers from Port Klang, Malaysia, to the Kolkata Port.