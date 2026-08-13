Singaporean cargo ship loses control, crashes into ferry terminal near Kolkata: Video

Since no launch or boat was stationed at the ferry terminal at the time of the crash, a major disaster was averted.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 01:31 PM IST
ShipA videograb of the Singaporean cargo ship crashing into the Hooghly riverbank in the South 24 Parganas. (Image enhanced by AI)
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A massive 147-metre-long Singaporean cargo ship lost control in the Hooghly River on Wednesday, veering wildly off-course and crashing into a ferry terminal at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

However, since no launch or boat was stationed at the ferry terminal at the time of the crash, a major disaster was averted. Nonetheless, the collision caused cracks along the bank at the Noorpur Ferry Terminal. Following the accident, administrative officials reached the spot to inspect the site.

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The Singapore-flagged ship that struck the Hooghly riverbank has been identified as MV Nawata Bhum. The vessel was carrying containers from Port Klang, Malaysia, to the Kolkata Port.

According to information available, the ship failed to regain stability after taking a turn along the river bend near Diamond Harbour – about 50 kilometres south of Kolkata. Reports suggest a potential failure in the ship’s steering gear led to the crash.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. However, because the crash occurred near a ferry terminal, the ship repeatedly sounded its horn after losing control to warn people in the area.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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