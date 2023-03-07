Siliguri: Three killed as mound of sand falls on them

Three persons, including two minors, died after a mound of sand allegedly fell on them while they were collecting it from the banks of Balasan river in Matigara area of Siliguri district on Monday. Police said the deceased were identified as Rohit Shahani (15), Shyamal Shahani (15) and Manu Kumar (20).

“The bodies were recovered and sent for autopsy to North Bengal Medical College Hospital. A case has also been registered,” said a police official.

Police said Rohit was a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar and was staying with his grandfather in Siliguri. According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday morning while the three were allegedly collecting sand from Balsan river bank into a heap.

“Sand is picked up from the Balsan river bank and deposited in one place like a hill. While cutting the sand from the top, they slipped and the heap and died of suffocation,” said a local police official. Extracting sand and stones from Balasan river bank has been prohibited in Siliguri district since January. Locals have alleged that sand and stones are extracted illegally from the area at night. Police, however, have denied the claim.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb said, “I conveyed CM’s condolences to their families. Despite repeated efforts such things are continuing, we have asked the police to look into it,” said Deb.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CPI(M) secretary Mohammed Salim demanded compensation for the family. “My condolences are with the family. What is the state government doing? I demand compensation for them,” said Salim.