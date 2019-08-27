Siliguri mayor Ashok Bhattacharya suffers cardiac arrest, shifted to Kolkata

Senior CPI(M) leader and Siliguri mayor Ashok Bhattacharya, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, was shifted to a hospital here on Tuesday for advanced treatment, family sources said.

Bhattacharya, who suffered a cardiac arrest while he was at his home in Siliguri on Sunday morning, was rushed to a private nursing home in the north Bengal city, they said.

“Ashok da (Bhattacharya) had complained of uneasiness, vomited a couple of times and was sweating profusely while he was being taken to the nursing home,” one of his relatives said.

Senior doctors at the nursing home had found blockages in Bhattacharya’s arteries.

“He (Ashok Bhattacharya) requires advanced treatment for which he has been brought to Kolkata. We are providing him with necessary treatment,” hospital sources said.

Bhattacharya, considered a mass leader, became a member of the CPI(M) in Siliguri in 1968.

He was elected the chairman of Siliguri municipality in 1988.

He became an MLA for the first time in 1991 and was appointed as the state municipal affairs minister.

Bhattacharya was elevated to the post of a cabinet minister, which he held for three terms till Left Front lost the 2011 Assembly polls.