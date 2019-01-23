Siliguri: Forest department officials arrest five, seize leopard skin

The state forest department arrested five people and recovered a leopard hide at Odlabari in Jalpaiguri on Monday, said officials.

Advertising

Sources said forest officials were acting on a tip-off that a deal concerning the leopard skin was likely to be made over WhatsApp. Belacoba Ranger Sanjay Dutta allegedly posed as a customer and approached the group. He was added to their WhatsApp group, on which they would often exchange information.

“The sellers negotiated with him and they finally agreed on a price of Rs 12 lakh. Dutta called them to Odlabari to carry out the exchange,” said a forest department official.

When the accused turned up, they were apprehended and the leopard skin was recovered from their possession. The skin had allegedly been preserved using turmeric and salt. Officials estimate that the animal was killed around seven days ago.

“The leopard skin was about 10 feet long. There is a possibility that some insiders are involved with the racketeers. We are probing the case,” said the official.

Advertising

A few days ago, the state wildlife department had arrested two persons for trading a leopard skin.