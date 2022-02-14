Siliguri: CPM invites Congress for a post-poll tie-up

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Siliguri Mayor Ashok Bhattacharya urged the Congress to join hands with the Left party for a post-poll alliance on Sunday — a day after elections for the municipal corporation were conducted – and form the civic board.

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharya said, “Somehow an alliance with the Congress could not be finalised before the election. We feel that there should be an alliance with the party after the polls. We hope that Congress will come forward for this.”

Responding to Bhattacharya’s appeal, President of Congress’ West Bengal unit Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “I will be very happy if this materialises. Previously, we had supported the Left (in 2015 civic polls). Now, if they don’t get an absolute majority (in Siliguri) then we will extend 100 per cent support to the Left.”

In the 2015 Siliguri Municipal Corporation election, the Left Front-Congress alliance had won the election. Then a state minister, Bhattacharya was appointed the Mayor of Siliguri under the Left Front government. However, the two parties could not forge an alliance ahead of this year’s civic polls.

The counting of votes for the Siliguri municipal polls will be done on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a dig at Bhattacharya and said that the two parties are going to lose in all wards. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Ashok Bhattacharya is a veteran politician and I respect him. He was not well a few days ago. I wish him well. As they are going to lose all the seats in Siliguri, both the parties are now making a desperate attempt to stay afloat in politics.”