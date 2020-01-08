Silence over Jadavpur University incident is worrisome, says WB Governor Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ( Express photo by Partha Paul). Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ( Express photo by Partha Paul).

A day after CM Mamata Banerjee described the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and teachers in Delhi as a “fascist surgical strike” by the BJP, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday questioned the “silence of those in authority” over violence and disruption at Jadavpur University (JU) back home during his visit on December 24 last year.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government over a range of issues, said the silence of authorities over what happened at Jadavpur University is “painfully worrisome”

“Acts of violence, anarchy in educational institutions is worrisome and should not be tolerated. Silence of those in authority (who severely condemned JNU violence) over what happened at Jadavpur University a fortnight ago is painfully worrisome,” Dhankhar said in a tweet this morning.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of JU, was stopped from entering the campus by protesters on December 24 when he had gone to attend the annual convocation.

