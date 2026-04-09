Operation HimSetu: Army battles heavy snow to rescue hundreds in North Sikkim after bridge collapse near Tarum Chu

The Army has installed a walkable bridge at the site of the collapse. (Photo X/ EasternCommand_IA)

The Army’s Eastern Command launched a major rescue mission, Operation HimSetu, on Wednesday to evacuate over a thousand tourists stranded in North Sikkim after a series of massive landslides and a bridge collapse severed vital road links.

As of Thursday, the Trishakti Corps has successfully rescued 135 tourists from the Lachen area, prioritising those with medical emergencies, the Ministry of Defence said. Despite battling heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions near the India-China border, rescue teams remain on the ground to assist the approximately 1,000 tourists still waiting for evacuation.

The crisis was triggered by the collapse of a road and a newly constructed bridge near Tarum Chu. The bridge, inaugurated in February, collapsed within a month due to the relentless storms and heavy snowfall that had battered the region for weeks.