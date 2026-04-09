Operation HimSetu: Army battles heavy snow to rescue hundreds in North Sikkim after bridge collapse near Tarum Chu

The Army’s Eastern Command launched a major rescue mission, Operation HimSetu, on Wednesday to evacuate over a thousand tourists stranded in North Sikkim after a series of massive landslides and a bridge collapse severed vital road links.
As of Thursday, the Trishakti Corps has successfully rescued 135 tourists from the Lachen area, prioritising those with medical emergencies, the Ministry of Defence said. Despite battling heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions near the India-China border, rescue teams remain on the ground to assist the approximately 1,000 tourists still waiting for evacuation.
The crisis was triggered by the collapse of a road and a newly constructed bridge near Tarum Chu. The bridge, inaugurated in February, collapsed within a month due to the relentless storms and heavy snowfall that had battered the region for weeks.
The damage has effectively cut off connectivity between Lachen and Chungthang, leaving thousands of travellers stuck in high-altitude terrain. Communication with a section of Lachen has been cut off indefinitely.
A coordinated effort is underway, involving multiple agencies that are spearheading the physical evacuation and providing medical aid. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working around the clock on snow removal and road restoration despite the challenging terrain. The civil administration is monitoring the situation to ensure logistics and supplies reach those affected.
The Army has installed a walkable bridge at the site of the collapse. This temporary structure allows stranded individuals to cross the affected area on foot, from where they are being transported back to the state capital, Gangtok. Among those evacuated over the bridge was an 80-year-old ailing person, the Army said.
While road connectivity remains “indefinitely blocked” for heavy vehicles, the footbridge marks a critical turning point in the mission to bring every tourist home safely.
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“Trishakti Corps continues to spearhead evacuation efforts despite heavy snowfall and extreme weather. 135 tourists have been safely evacuated, with medical cases given priority,” the ministry said in a statement.
A massive landslide in North Sikkim caused a section of the newly constructed bridge to collapse, effectively severing connectivity to Lachen. Rescue operations are underway, and roads have been closed to facilitate the process, leaving numerous tourists stranded.
Local sources report that for the past few weeks, both Sikkim and the hilly regions of North Bengal have been experiencing severe weather, including persistent storms and frequent heavy snowfall in Sikkim.
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