The Sikkim Police is on the lookout for suspects in the killing of AIGL chief Madan Tamang as they could have fled Darjeeling and entered the state,senior police officers said here today.

The West Bengal Police has sent a list of names of suspects in Fridays killing,they said. Further details like physical descriptions and photographs have been sought,the officers said.

Police were informed that some injured GJM activists could have been brought to neighbouring Sikkim for treatment,but they ascertained that no one came here,according to the officials.

Police in West Bengal had said 45 people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Tamang even as a search is on to trace GJM youth leader Dinesh Gurung,who is the alleged mastermind of the murder.

