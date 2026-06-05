Signature forgery case: CID now questions TMC’s Firhad Hakim

The West Bengal CID on Thursday questioned TMC leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim in the alleged signature forgery case related to the Leader of Opposition selection process and collected his signature samples for investigation. (PTI Photo)

Days after serving notice to Abhishek Banerjee, the Crime Investigation Department team on Thursday evening visited the residence of TMC MLA and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim in connection with the signature forgery case.

According to CID sources, the agency questioned Hakim in the case, recorded his statement and took his sample signatures for investigative purposes.

TMC MLAs Nayana Bandyopadhyay, Kunal Ghosh, Baharul Islam, and Chandranath Sinha have already been questioned by the CID in the matter. Samples of their signature and handwriting were also collected.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the process for selecting the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly. The controversy centres around a meeting called by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence, where discussions were held regarding the naming of the LoP.