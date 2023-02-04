Siddiqui working at behest of BJP for money: Firhad Hakim

The Trinamool Congress on Friday claimed that there is a “nexus” between the BJP and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) to defeat the ruling dispensation in West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhawan, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim accused ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui of working at the behest of the Opposition BJP.

“Just for the sake of money, if ISF’s Naushad Siddiqui maintains a relationship with such a political party (BJP) and politicians, then it is condemnable. We will always condemn such acts because ISF is acting as a vote-cutting instrument for the BJP. We have all seen what happened during the ISF rally on January 21, where police officers were attacked by ISF supporters. The cops have approached the courts, we have nothing to do with that matter since it’s sub judice,” said Hakim.

On January 21, as many as 16 people, including Bhangar ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui, were arrested and eight policemen sustained injuries in a clash between police personnel and ISF members after the latter refused to lift a road blockade in Esplanade area here. The ISF workers had put up a road blockade, protesting the attack on their workers allegedly by ruling Trinamool Congress activists in South 24 Parganas district’s Bhangar, and demanding the arrest of TMC leader Arabul Islam. The arrested people, including the ISF MLA, were sent to police custody for ten days. Later, they were sent to judicial custody. On Friday, Siddiqui was again sent to police custody for six days.

“Earlier, we used to refer to AIMIM as BJP’s ‘B-Team’, but now we see the ISF is acting as the ‘B-Team’ of BJP. This is absolutely shameful. The ISF is misguiding minorities by being in cahoots with the BJP, which is proclaimed to be ‘anti-minority’,” said Hakim.

Claiming that the BJP has been funding the ISF MLA, Hakim alleged, “We are here because some facts have come to the light after Kolkata Police made some startling claims. We want to know about the source of the money in Naushad Siddiqui’s bank account. These are not claims that we have made, it is the Kolkata Police that has put these facts in the public domain. Where did the crores of rupees come from just before the 2021 Bengal elections? What was the purpose of such a huge sum being transferred to Naushad’s account? We always knew that the ISF had an understanding with the CPI(M). But where did the understanding with the BJP come from? We want an explanation about the political understanding between the BJP and the ISF?”

Hakim further alleged, “Who gave Naushad Siddiqui information about how to file complaints with the Election Commission? Who gave Naushad the knowledge about how to seek transfer of officials? We want to get to the bottom of this. What was Siddiqui chatting about with BJP leaders on WhatsApp? Siddiqui claims himself to be a minority who is fighting for the rights of the Muslims, but he is taking instructions from the BJP, a party that has time and again been against the rights of the minorities.”

Hakim, also the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister, slammed leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for standing by Siddiqui.

“And now, even Adhikari has provided a character certificate to Siddiqui. This is the same Suvendu, who had in Nandigram openly claimed that he only cared about 70% of the voters and not for the 30% minority votes. Today, ISF is in contact with such parties and such leaders,” said Hakim.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya termed Hakim’s allegations as “baseless”.

“BJP does not indulge in politics over religion. The TMC leaders believe in and practise such kind of politics. They indulge in communal politics. They use the minority population as their vote bank. The BJP does not mix politics with religion. The allegations made by the ruling party are baseless,” Bhattacharya told reporters.