Showers hit Kolkata and South Bengal: Know what to expect for the rest of the week

IMD noted that the lowest minimum temperature of 16.0°C was recorded at Magra and Purulia in the plains of South Bengal.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
Feb 24, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Scattered rain is predicted for North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Purulia, and East Burdwan, while yellow alert has been issued for South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram. (File picture)Scattered rain is predicted for North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Purulia, and East Burdwan, while yellow alert has been issued for South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram. (File picture)
Several districts in South Bengal experienced scattered rainfall accompanied by lightning, thunder, and gusty winds early on Tuesday. Rain was reported in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah, among other locations. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out downpours for now, these weather conditions are expected to persist until Wednesday.

“The Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, February, 24, 2026. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to continue to move eastwards and weaken gradually during the next 24 hrs. The upper air cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal adjoining north coastal Odisha at 1.5 km above mean sea level persists,” read a statement by weather office.

As per IMD, very light to moderate rain occurred at most places over South Bengal. Very light rain occurred at one or two places over the North

Bengal. Dry weather prevailed over the rest of the region. Shallow to moderate fog was observed at one or two places over the Darjeeling district of North Bengal.

“A squall passed over the North 24 Parganas district with a maximum wind speed of 43 kmph from the northerly direction and sustained from 0444 to 0445 IST of 24-02-2026. Gusty winds were recorded at one or two places over Nadia, North & South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, East Midnapore,

Purulia and West Burdwan districts of South Bengal,” IMD said in a statement.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday fell at one or two places over South Bengal; and rose by one or two places over North Bengal.

IMD noted that there has been no significant change in Tuesday’s minimum temperature elsewhere over the state. The lowest minimum temperature of 16.0°C was recorded at Magra and Purulia in the plains of South Bengal, in the plains of North Bengal (13.0°C) at Alipurduar, and in the hills of North Bengal (6.0°C) at Darjeeling,” the weather office said.

In Kolkata, the light drizzle began at dawn and was relatively brief, though residents reported hearing the sound of thunder. This rain has led to a slight dip in mercury, bringing back a pleasant wintry chill to the morning air.

Specific forecasts and warnings

Scattered rain is predicted for North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Purulia, and East Burdwan, while a yellow alert has been issued for South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram. The weather in South Bengal is expected to remain mostly dry for the remainder of the week, the IMD stated.

The cause: depression in Bay of Bengal

The primary driver behind this sudden change is a depression over the Bay of Bengal. According to meteorologists, a cyclonic circulation that formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Indian Ocean has intensified into a depression.

It is currently positioned over the Central-South Bay of Bengal and is moving slowly North/North-West. It is expected to eventually shift toward the East Indian Ocean and Southwest Bay of Bengal. The depression’s influence will also be felt in North Bengal. Light rain and lightning are possible in parts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong on Tuesday and  Wednesday, though no formal alerts have been issued for these districts.

Which districts will see rain tomorrow

According to the latest weather reports for February 25, most districts in West Bengal are expected to return to dry weather conditions. While Tuesday, February 24, saw widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers across southern districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and the Midnapores, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the drizzling spell will largely subside by tomorrow.

Although some isolated areas in North and South Bengal might still see very scattered or light activity during the early part of the day, the general forecast for the state — including major hubs like Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, and Nadia — is for clear or sunny skies and a gradual rise in maximum temperatures. The brief depression-like system that brought the recent moisture is moving out, signaling a period of stable weather for the remainder of the week. The minimum temperature will hover between 20°C and 22°C, with daytime highs reaching up to 31°C.

Forecast for Kolkata and neighbourhood for the next 7 days

February 24:  Generally cloudy Sky with light Rain. Maximum and Minimum Temperature most likely to be around 25 °C and 19 °C, respectively.

February 25:  Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum Temperature most likely to be around 30 °C and 19 °,C respectively.

February 26:  Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures most likely to be around 31 °C and 20 °,C respectively.

February 27: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures most likely to be around 31°C and 20°C, respectively.

February 28: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures most likely to be around 31°C and 21°C, respectively.

March 1: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be around 32 °C and 22 °C, respectively.

March 2: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature most likely to be around 32°C and 22°C, respectively

