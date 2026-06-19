Showers end dry spell, bring relief for Kolkata, southern Bengal districts

Written by Aleesha Ekka

Continuous showers from the early hours of Friday brought much relief to Kolkata and adjacent districts after days of hot and humid weather. The rain also led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas in the city, such as Shyambazar, Hatibagan, Central Avenue, Dhakuria, and Gariahat, causing hardships to officegoers and school children.

The city had remained largely dry since the monsoon arrived on June 11. Apart from a mere 1.4 mm of rainfall on the day the monsoon reached Kolkata, the Met office had recorded no rain at its Alipore station in the city for six consecutive days (June 12 to June 17).