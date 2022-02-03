‘Show me a single abusive tweet’: Governor denies Mamata claim

IN his first public reaction to being blocked on Twitter by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming she was “disturbed” by his tweets criticising her government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday termed the move as a “challenge to democracy and humanity”.

“There is no pending file on my table. It’s her government that has to reply on pending issues. I ask the CM to point out a single document or tweet from me which is abusive or unjustified,” Dhankhar said.

Claiming that what the CM said “carries no credibility”, Dhankhar told mediapersons that he would resign from governorship if any of the allegations made against him were proven.

Speaking to mediapersons after chairing a Cabinet meeting at state secretariat Nabanna on Monday, the CM said she was “forced” to block Dhankhar on Twitter because of his “unethical and unconstitutional” statements.

She also alleged that the Governor was acting like a “super watchman” and treating government officials like “his servants”.

The Trinamool chief further informed that her party will bring a motion against the Governor during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, demanding that he be removed from office.

She also made some remarks on the Governor’s personal life, adding that the direction to allegedly snoop on her through the ‘Pegasus’ spyware was being given from Raj Bhavan.

Responding to these allegations on Wednesday, the Governor said, “The Chief Minister said I have my food delivered from Taj Bengal every day. This statement is not true.”

Also denying the phone tapping claim by the chief minister, the Governor questioned why the “fourth pillar of democracy” (media) was not questioning such false allegations. He claimed the CM did not exchange customary greetings with him before the commencement of the Republic Day parade. “I was shocked. This has never happened in any state before,” he added.

“It’s most unfortunate and a challenge to democracy that the media did not question the CM (Mamata Banerjee), as what she said carries no credibility. She made the wildest of allegations that I tweet her every day. I haven’t sent her a single tweet,” Dhankhar said.

He added, “Dialogue and harmony amongst constitutional functionaries is the essence and spirit of democracy and is in keeping with the mandate of the Constitution. This could only be ensured through mutual regard and

respect.”

“The way this government is being run is a big challenge for democratic governance. It is not functioning in accordance with the rule of law,” he added.

The Governor had earlier accused Speaker Biman Banerjee of withholding information he sought about

proceedings in the state Assembly.