Show-cause notice issued to Humayun Kabir’s wife over ‘illegal land conversion’ in Murshidabad

The police on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Mira Sultana, wife of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) founder and suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, for allegedly changing the classification of 0.02 acre of land in Murshidabad’s Beldanga-II Block without obtaining prior permission, in violation of Section 4C of the West Bengal Land Reforms (WBLR) Act, 1955.

According to an official, the notice, dated February 17, 2026, (Memo No. 560/DL&LRO/MSD/2026), was served to Mira Sultana of Narkelbari, Rejinagar, Murshidabad. It states that she unlawfully altered the classification of land in Plot No. 4404, Mouza Manikyahar, JL No. 92, under Beldanga-II Block, without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.

She has been directed to explain within seven days of receiving the notice why action should not be initiated against her under Section 4D of the WBLR Act, 1955, the official said.

The notice stated: “Whereas, a mass petition has been received that you have unlawfully changed the classification of Land measuring 0.02 acre in Plot no. 4404 of Mouza- Manikyahar, JL No. – 92 of Beldanga-II Block without seeking any prior permission from the competent authority ws 4C of WBLR Act 1955 for change of area, character and use of Land. Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause within 7 (SEVEN) days from the date of receipt of this notice as to why appropriate action shall not be initiated against you w’s 4D of WBLR Act 1955 for the aforesaid lapses.”

The notice follows allegations that a high-rise building was constructed by filling up a drainage canal by encroaching on government land. According to administrative sources Mira Sultana, Humayun’s wife, purchased the land in 2003 from four members of the local Thakur family at Sompukuria mouza (plot numbers 4402, 4403, and 4404) in Shaktipur block. The land was recorded as a river channel or waterway and the construction allegedly began in 2004, with a three-story building completed by 2010. The Land and Land Reforms Department now alleges that Humayun’s wife built the house by illegally filling in a canal, violating government rules. A legal notice has been served to her, and she must explain why legal action should not be taken against her.

Responding to the allegations, Mira Sultana said, “Everything was done according to the rules. I will respond to the notice.”

Meanwhile, Humayun’s family has questioned why the building is now being labeled “illegal” after so many years.

Humayun Kabir has termed the move as a “conspiracy” and said, “Ever since the construction began, I tried repeatedly for the mutation. At that time, officers told me, ‘There is no need; you go ahead.’ Now, because I have left the TMC, they are acting out of vendetta against me. I will give a fitting reply and fight it legally.”

Story continues below this ad

The move comes days after police seized alleged “illegal property” belonging to Humayun’s son-in-law’s father in connection with a narcotics case.