Shots were fired at me during Assembly poll campaign in Nandigram: Mamata

Speaking at the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that shots were fired at her while campaigning in Nandigram during the assembly elections last year. “There was a conspiracy. I was not allowed to campaign there. Some people were relentlessly working to defeat me. Also, shots were fired at me,” said Mamata delivering her reply to the Governor’s inaugural address for the budget session in the House,

However, dismissing her claim, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated her in Nandigram with a margin of 1,956 votes, said, “She is basically yet to overcome the shock of her defeat in Nandigram. Tomorrow (on Thursday), she will not be able to look into the eyes of BJP MLAs, because tomorrow BJP will register a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh. That is why she is speaking today (Wednesday) and not allowing anyone to speak.”

While campaigning in Nandigram, Mamata had got her leg injured and plaster was applied. Thereafter, she campaigned sitting in a wheelchair.

Adhikari’s dig at Mamata came as she addressed the House for 50 minutes on Wednesday, breaking away from the convention, according to which, the leader of the house i.e. the Chief Minister is the last speaker in the discussion on Governor’s speech. The CM’s turn comes after the leader of the opposition.

According to the budget session’s schedule, Adhikari will reply to the Governor’s speech on Thursday and then comes Mamata’s turn, but the CM addressed the House on Wednesday. As Mamata started speaking, BJP MLAs began shouting “Modi-Modi”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram”. Banerjee then retorted with “Jai Bangla” slogan and also advised the BJP MLAs to say “Jai Sia Ram” instead of saying “Jai Shri Ram”.

Irritated over the opposition’s sloganeering, the Chief Minister alleged, “The BJP tried to disrupt the House during the Governor’s inaugural address, but their plot did not succeed, thanks to the Governor.” Taking a dig at the Centre, the CM alleged that the Centre had not helped the state despite the massive destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan, Yaas as well as the Covid pandemic. “I have not received any help from the Centre. This government is destroying the country. They are not ashamed of it. The country doesn’t run on big talks. The day is not far when the BJP will be outed,” she said.

Banerjee said TMC won 104 out of 108 municipalities but the BJP could not even save its strongholds. She said, “BJP is a rioting party. We want peace, they want unrest. We want industry, they want famine. They don’t listen to the people. When people died during the Covid waves, they dumped their bodies in the Ganga. People were shot dead while protesting against the NRC. What do they talk about?”