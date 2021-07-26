Shortage to hit Covid-19 vaccination drive: official

In the last 24 hours, 892 Covid patients recovered, which improved the discharge rate to 98.04 per cent.

A “very low” stock of Covaxin and a meagre supply of the vaccines were going to badly affect the ongoing inoculation process in West Bengal, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

The state was supposed to get 75 lakh of vaccine doses this month and received 54 lakh till Friday, he said.

“The Covaxin stock in our state is very low. We have only one lakh and a small quantity in the hands of the districts. We were supposed to receive two tranches of a total of 2.55 lakh Covaxin which were not delivered as per schedule,” the official said. Till Saturday, West Bengal has received or procured a total of 2.53 crore vaccine doses. The state has vaccinated over 2.75 crore people with at least one dose.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 toll on Sunday rose to 18,073 with nine more deaths while the total caseload increased to 15,23,639 with 806 new cases.

