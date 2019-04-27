‘Short-circuit’ leads to fire in Kolkata building, none injured

Toggle Menu
Firefighters and 12 tenders put out the blaze at 11.25 am, said a source from the fire department.

Smoke billows out of the building in Kolkata Friday. Express

A major fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey residential-cum-commercial building on busy Chowringhee Road in Kolkata on Friday.

None was injured. Official were assessing the damage to the property at the time of going to press. The building has educational institutes, offices and residential flats.

A short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, which was noticed in a closed office in the building, locally known as Mukherjee Building, at 9.20 am. Firefighters and 12 tenders put out the blaze at 11.25 am, said a source from the fire department.

“The fire broke out in a closed office on the fourth floor of the building. It was extinguished at 11.25pm The source of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said the source.

