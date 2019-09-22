Shop owners to get ad hoc aid of Rs 50K each: KMRCL

SHOP OWNERS OF Bowbazar area who have been facing losses due to the mishap caused by tunnel boring work for the East West Metro Project would be given an ad-hoc amount of Rs 50,000 each by the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), officials said Saturday.

Advertising

A committee has been formed to address the grievances faced by shop owners. The decision was taken after a meeting was held with shop owners Friday, said KMRCL officials.

“We forwarded a proposal of giving an ad-hoc amount of Rs 50,000 to the shop owners. This is not the final amount. We have formed a working committee comprising KMRCL officials and shop owners to discuss further issues,” said KMRCL official.

Apart from house owners and residents of the area, a large number of shop owners in Bowbazar say they have been forced to shut their long-running businesses.

Several shops on B B Ganguly Street were closed by the administration, citing safety concerns after buildings in the area started collapsing. In order to put pressure on the authorities, they had also staged a demonstration recently demanding space for their business.