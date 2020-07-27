‘Shoja Banglay Bolchi’: Trinamool launches video campaign to highlight govt feats, ‘Centre’s role in eroding federalism’

The TMC had launched ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign after the Lok Sabha elections last year to win back people’s support. (File photo) The TMC had launched ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign after the Lok Sabha elections last year to win back people’s support. (File photo)

In an attempt to counter the BJP’s social media campaign against the Trinamool Congress, the party launched a new initiative on Sunday to highlight the achievements of the state government and showcase “how federalism is being allegedly eroded by the Centre”.

The campaign, Shoja Banglay Bolchi (speaking in straightforward Bengali), will be a video series that will be shared on social media platforms for three days a week. The videos will be anchored by TMC’s Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’Brien. However, neither the name of the party nor the party symbol has been used in this new campaign.

“The one-minute video clips will be released at 11 am every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. The series is expected to run for the next few months on social media,” the TMC said in a statement.

The party said the videos will highlight issues, which are pertinent in the present social, political, and economic framework.

“The videos will also focus on how Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, has made phenomenal progress in the last nine years across parameters. Other subjects include how federalism has eroded and how states have been deprived,” the statement added.

According to party sources, this social media campaign will counter the BJP’s allegations against the state government.

On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had announced a major reshuffle in the party’s organisation ahead of the next year’s Assembly polls.

After the Lok Sabha polls last year, the TMC had launched a mass outreach campaign, “Didi Ke Bolo [Tell Didi]”, to win back the support of people and reach out to grassroots. Earlier this year, the party also launched another initiative, Banglar Gorbo Mamata (Bengal’s Pride Mamata), to highlight the state government’s achievements.

The BJP took a jibe at the TMC for launching the new campaign. “Nothing will change the fact that people are fed up with the state government. They are trying a lot of new things. However, the TMC will not stay in power after 2021 Assembly polls,” said a senior state BJP leader.

