‘Shocked at plight of violence-hit families’: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday visited Nandigram in East Midnapore district to meet families affected by the post-poll violence in the state and said he was shocked to see their condition. The governor also met Nandigram BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari before interacting with the families who have faced atrocities allegedly by TMC workers.

Dhankhar wondered whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had heard the cries of affected women and children.

“The TMC supremo described the incident of firing by the Central Forces in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi (on April 10) in which four persons were killed as ‘genocide’. But she was silent about the situation in Nandigram. Have you heard the cries and screams of the women and children in Nandigram where lakhs of people are homeless? We feel bad to see the situation of West Bengal. India has never seen such a situation previously. The state is virtually sitting on a volcano,” said Dhankhar.

On Thursday, Dhankhar had visited various places in Cooch Behar and met people allegedly affected by the post-poll violence. He was shown black flags at Sitalkuchi while “go back” slogans were raised at Dinhata. On Friday, the governor visited a camp in Assam’s Ranpagli where several families had taken shelter. The TMC on the other hand criticised the Governor for making such visits and said he had reduced himself to a “comic figure”.

“At this moment, the Governor is the most comical figure in the state. No one gives him any importance. He is travelling to places along with BJP leaders. He has no knowledge of the politics of West Bengal, and it is not clear why he has been made the governor of this state. As BJP leaders cannot step outside their house for fear of facing people’s wrath, the governor with the help of Central Forces is batting for the BJP. This should be condemned,” said TMC MP Saugata Roy.