‘Shias joining BJP in Lucknow’: Imams in Kolkata slam move, say many were conned

Shia imams in Kolkata on Tuesday condemned the decision of Shia community members in Lucknow to join the BJP, saying their decision does not represent the community as a whole.

“The joining was engineered by one particular leader who indulged in a lot of corrupt practices. It is the latest trend that all corrupt persons are joining BJP to get relief. We also have evidence that members of the Shia community were conned into going there,” said Maulana Zaki Hussain Rizvi, a Shia cleric.

“It has nothing to do with the Shia community as a whole,” he added. Another Shia cleric Maulana Syed Feroz Hussain Zaidi slammed the BJP government for pursuing divisive politics. “It has been said that the Shias have joined the BJP. But this is not true. The BJP had always divided people belonging to different communities. We are non-political people and should stay away from politics,” Zaidi said.

On June 25, members of the Shia community under the banner of Rashtriya Shia Samaj in Lucknow said that they would support Narendra Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also said that they were in favour of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

