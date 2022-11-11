scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Shelter home owner, 2 others held for ‘molesting & harassing’ inmate

According to police, they have registered two separate cases based on two complaints submitted by a 23-year-old woman.

According to police, the complainant alleged that the accused used to harass and molest her and that two of his employees would help him in the crime. (Representational/File)

Kolkata Police has arrested a man, who runs a shelter home for the homeless, and two of his associates for allegedly molesting and harassing a woman inmate, police said on Thursday.

Following the first complaint, a molestation case was registered on Wednesday, while based on the second complaint a second case was registered the same day under sections 34 (acts fine by several persons in furtherance of common intention, 386 (whoever commits extortion by putting any person in fear of death) and 387 (putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to that person or to any other) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the local police station, said police.

According to police, the complainant alleged that the accused used to harass and molest her and that two of his employees would help him in the crime.

Police said the accused has been running the shelter home for the past 22 years and nearly 300 children are living there at present. Police said they initiated an investigation to find out if more women were harassed by the accused other than the complainant.

