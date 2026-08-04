Sheikh Hasina should be allowed to return to Bangladesh, ban on Awami League should be lifted: Taslima

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin on Tuesday said former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be allowed to return to her country and the ban imposed on the Awami League, Hasina’s political party, should also be lifted to ensure democratic participation.
Nasrin made the remarks while addressing a gathering after paying tribute at the grave of social reformer Begum Rokeya at Panihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Her remarks came a day before the second anniversary of Hasina’s ouster following violent student-led protests in Bangladesh.
Strongly criticising religion-based politics, the author said she would have no objection if Jamaat-e-Islami remained banned in Bangladesh, alleging that the party supported Sharia-based laws and policies detrimental to women and minorities.
“I would have no objection if Jamaat-e-Islami’s politics were banned in Bangladesh. Because the party’s principles are based on Sharia law and are anti-women, which could be extremely dangerous for the rights of minorities and women,” Nasrin said.
“Religious politics is inherently misogynistic and harmful to society. Sheikh Hasina should be allowed to return to Bangladesh, and the ban on her party should be withdrawn so that it can participate in politics. Democracy demands that all political parties have the opportunity to participate in democratic activities,” she added.
Reiterating her stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Nasrin said, “Women, including Hindu women in Bangladesh, continue to face discrimination under religion-based personal laws. Laws should be based on equality, not religion.”
While addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Sunday, Nasrin had pitched for the implementation of UCC in India and also advocated for a similar law in neighbouring Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Story continues below this ad
Recalling Begum Rokeya’s struggle against religious orthodoxy, Nasrin said there had been opposition over her burial because of her advocacy for women’s education and equality.
“Begum Rokeya fought against fundamentalism and stood for women’s education. Many people do not know that Begum Rokeya was buried here because of opposition from fundamentalists. More people should know about this historic place,” the author said.
After paying tribute to the social reformer, Nasrin also spoke to the teachers and students of Panihati High School for Girls.
Rokeya was born in Bangladesh’s Rangpur in 1880 and was laid to rest in Sodpur in 1932.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More