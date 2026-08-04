Sheikh Hasina should be allowed to return to Bangladesh, ban on Awami League should be lifted: Taslima

Nasrin's remarks came a day before the second anniversary of Hasina’s ouster following violent student-led protests in Bangladesh. (PTI)

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin on Tuesday said former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be allowed to return to her country and the ban imposed on the Awami League, Hasina’s political party, should also be lifted to ensure democratic participation.

Nasrin made the remarks while addressing a gathering after paying tribute at the grave of social reformer Begum Rokeya at Panihati in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Her remarks came a day before the second anniversary of Hasina’s ouster following violent student-led protests in Bangladesh.

Strongly criticising religion-based politics, the author said she would have no objection if Jamaat-e-Islami remained banned in Bangladesh, alleging that the party supported Sharia-based laws and policies detrimental to women and minorities.