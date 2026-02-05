She has returned empty-handed: BJP on Mamata’s SC appearance

Even as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) saw party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s intervention in the Supreme Court against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal as a “moral victory” for the party, the Opposition BJP dismissed it, saying she could not stop the EC’s exercise.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) has returned empty-handed. Her main aim was to stop the appointment of micro-observers for the SIR process because she is facing trouble if they stay. The EC had to appoint micro observers because she was not providing competent officers for the SIR drive,” BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said at a press conference soon after the chief minister stepped out of the Supreme Court.

“She has failed to stop the SIR. She wanted to remove the micro-observers… Today, it has become clear that she wants to save Rohingya Muslims… It is said that she is a fighter. But this fight is for her win and not for the people of Bengal,” Adhikari added.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, addressing a press conference in Delhi, said, “Sometimes she (Mamata) speaks of enjoying scenic winter views, sometimes she travels to Delhi, and sometimes abroad. All these are attempts to divert public attention. Mamata Banerjee may go to Mars or Antarctica, but the SIR process will go on… Whether conspiracies are hatched to stop the SIR process or attempts are made to obstruct the lawful functioning of central investigating agencies, the defeat of the TMC is inevitable.”

Claiming Mamata had demanded purification of the voters’ list, the state BJP chief said, “Today, the same Mamata Banerjee has reached Delhi to stage a protest against the SIR. This is a glaring example of political hypocrisy and double standards.”

BJP MP and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, said that Mamata Banerjee was merely indulging in a political drama. “She presented no concrete facts before the court and delivered only an inflammatory and political speech… The court corrected Mamata Banerjee’s factually incorrect statement regarding Aadhaar cards,” he said.

“Detain, Delete, and Deport—this is the path to electoral integrity and national interest. The people of West Bengal are now fully aware and have rejected the political theatrics of the Trinamool Congress. SIR will take place, and the defeat of the Trinamool Congress is certain,” added Majumdar.

The CPI(M) too hit out at the TMC chief for failing to stop the SIR in the state. “After November, December, January, when the SIR is almost at its final stage, she now remembers about stopping the SIR. Mamata has failed as an administrative head. She is doing all this just for show,” said CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.