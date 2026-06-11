Mamata Banerjee stood by me, won’t leave in her difficult time: Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha Thursday said he would remain with the Trinamool Congress and continue to support party chief Mamata Banerjee despite recent turbulence from the party.

Earlier, speculation rose around Shatrughan Sinha’s move, but what set the ball rolling? Sinha’s assertion came after his name featured in a purported list of rebel TMC MPs circulating online. The former Union minister, who has been with the BJP in past, also posted on X on congratulating PM Modi on completing 12 years in office.

Responding to the buzz, Sinha, in an interview with news agency PTI said he would not leave Banerjee at a time when the party faces challenges. Over the past few days, resignations by senior party leaders, emergence of rebel camps, and fresh organisational challenges have raised questions about the party’s internal cohesion.