Mamata Banerjee stood by me, won’t leave in her difficult time: Shatrughan Sinha

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Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha Thursday said he would remain with the Trinamool Congress and continue to support party chief Mamata Banerjee despite recent turbulence from the party.
Earlier, speculation rose around Shatrughan Sinha’s move, but what set the ball rolling? Sinha’s assertion came after his name featured in a purported list of rebel TMC MPs circulating online. The former Union minister, who has been with the BJP in past, also posted on X on congratulating PM Modi on completing 12 years in office.
Responding to the buzz, Sinha, in an interview with news agency PTI said he would not leave Banerjee at a time when the party faces challenges. Over the past few days, resignations by senior party leaders, emergence of rebel camps, and fresh organisational challenges have raised questions about the party’s internal cohesion.
“I will not leave Mamata Banerjee in her difficult time. She stood by me when I was facing a tough time after losing the election in Patna,” Sinha told PTI. “I am issuing a three-line whip to myself — I was with the TMC and Mamata ji, I am with the TMC and Mamata ji, and I will stay with the TMC and Mamata ji. I have no intention of going anywhere,” he said.
A three-line whip is usually issued by parties before voting on important issues in Parliament.
Sinha said some leaders may have left the party due to “compulsions, fears or allurements” but added that he would remain with the TMC.
“I am grateful to those who invited me to join the TMC rebel group, but my principled stand is I should stand by Mamata Banerjee now. As of now, I won’t change my path,” he said.
Sinha had posted on X: “In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation hon’ble PM Modi best wishes on completing 12 years in office, perhaps the longest tenure, ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead.”
In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation hon’ble PM @narendramodi
best wishes on completing 12yrs in office, perhaps the longest tenure, ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead. Jai Hind!@YashwantSinha@MamataOfficial… pic.twitter.com/sQcaVJl1N0
— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 11, 2026
This post triggered speculation about his next political move.
Sinha said Banerjee remains a “street fighter” and pointed to the party’s 41 per cent vote share in the recent West Bengal Assembly election.
The remarks come amid a split in the TMC’s legislature party and among its MPs following the Assembly election defeat.
Sinha began his political career with the BJP and served as a Union minister. He left the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and contested from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket, but lost to the BJP.
He joined the Trinamool Congress in 2022 and won the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll. He retained the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a TMC candidate.
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