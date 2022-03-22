Shatrughan Sinha, Supriyo file nominations for bypolls

TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo on Monday filed their nominations for the April 12 Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly bypolls, respectively.

While filing his nomination, the actor-turned-politician was accompanied by his wife, Punam Sinha, state PWD minister Malay Ghatak, and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee along with other party workers. With Sinha in attendance, a rally was organised from Rabindra Bhavan in Asansol to the district magistrate’s office where he submitted his poll affidavits.

The TMC candidate said with the blessings of the people, he will strengthen the voice of the state and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. The Asansol seat fell vacant after Supriyo resigned as an MP.

For the Ballygunge bypoll, Supriyo submitted his election documents at the Alipore survey office. He was accompanied by TMC MLA Debashis Kumar and party’s Kolkata councilors Vaishwanar Chattopadhyay and Sudarshana Bandyopadhyay.