Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to contest West Bengal bypoll: Mamata Banerjee

Former Union ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo will contest the upcoming West Bengal bypolls for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Sunday. While Sinha will fight the Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol, Supriyo has been selected to contest the assembly by-polls from Ballygunje.

“Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol,” Banerjee tweeted. “Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!”

In September, Supriyo exited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the TMC two months after he was removed as a Union minister of state, admitting he was disappointed at what had happened despite his “hard work and good work”.

Actor-turned-politician Sinha joined the Congress from the BJP ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections. He lost from his stronghold of Patna Sahib in Bihar to the BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.

On Saturday, the Election Commission announced that by-polls will be held for four assembly seats, including Asansol and Ballygunje, will be held on April 12.