Kolkata ex-mayor Firhad Hakim’s aide Shams Iqbal arrested in Rs 70-lakh extortion case

Iqbal's arrest in the extortion case follows a police complaint against him over the Taratala warehouse collapse (Photo: ANI).

The Kolkata police arrested former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Shams Iqbal Monday morning in connection with a 2023 extortion case. Iqbal, who previously represented Ward No. 134 (Metiabruz) and is considered a close associate of former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, was taken into custody by officers from the Garden Reach police station.

The arrest follows a complaint filed Sunday by a local businessman, Md Shadab, 33, a resident of the Metiabruz area. Shadab accused Iqbal alias Anil, and his associates Md Faraz alias Boon, Feroz Qureshi alias Churi Feroz, and several unidentified partners, of running a targeted extortion network.

According to senior police officers, the alleged extortion demands began in June 2023. The accused allegedly weaponised their local political influence to siphon money from the businessman systematically.