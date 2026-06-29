Kolkata ex-mayor Firhad Hakim’s aide Shams Iqbal arrested in Rs 70-lakh extortion case

The Kolkata police arrested former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) councillor Shams Iqbal Monday morning in connection with a 2023 extortion case. Iqbal, who previously represented Ward No. 134 (Metiabruz) and is considered a close associate of former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, was taken into custody by officers from the Garden Reach police station.
The arrest follows a complaint filed Sunday by a local businessman, Md Shadab, 33, a resident of the Metiabruz area. Shadab accused Iqbal alias Anil, and his associates Md Faraz alias Boon, Feroz Qureshi alias Churi Feroz, and several unidentified partners, of running a targeted extortion network.
According to senior police officers, the alleged extortion demands began in June 2023. The accused allegedly weaponised their local political influence to siphon money from the businessman systematically.
“The FIR details that since June 2023, the accused acted in furtherance of a common intention to extort Rs 70 lakh from the complainant. They intentionally placed the victim and his family members under an immediate fear of death to coerce payments so his business could operate peacefully in the locality,” a senior police officer said.
The police further said that after successfully pocketing the initial Rs 70 lakh, the gang escalated their demands. When Shadab resisted, the accused allegedly brandished revolvers, threatening him and his family with dire consequences.
The Garden Reach police charged Iqbal and his co-conspirators for extortion, criminal intimidation, common intention and use of unregistered firearms under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.
The complaint, filed by the Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Cell (BJMC), which is affiliated with the ruling BJP, alleged that repeated collapses of illegal buildings and warehouses in the Kolkata Port area had led to deaths. It claimed that these structures were allowed to remain despite posing significant risks to public safety.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More