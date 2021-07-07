Shameless Prime Minister failed Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee continued her tirade against the BJP, and castigated its MLAs for not allowing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to finish his speech on the opening day of the Budget session on July 2. (File)

Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Tuesday said the BJP-led Central government led by a “shameless prime minister” failed to meet the state’s vaccine requirements, forcing her administration to make purchases on its own.

“I have never seen a shameless PM like Narendra Modi. We have already vaccinated 2.26 crore people. And for that, we had to buy at least 26 lakh doses on our own, despite promises by the Centre that it would provide the required number of doses. Notwithstanding the Centre’s ham-handed policies, we have been able to contain the virus. Our shameless PM has failed the country but his picture is found everywhere — from vaccine certificates to hoardings. I have seen many prime ministers, but none so shameless,” Banerjee said in her address to the state Assembly.

Stepping up her attack on the saffron party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson said, “Petrol and diesel prices are increasing. It [Petrol price] has crossed Rs 100 [per litre]. The UP govt is disposing of dead bodies in the Ganga. Those bodies are floating and coming to West Bengal. The water has been contaminated.”

Banerjee continued her tirade against the BJP, and castigated its MLAs for not allowing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to finish his speech on the opening day of the Budget session on July 2.

“I have seen BJP leaders such as Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj…This BJP, however, is different. They [BJP members] do not know any culture, courtesy, decency and civility,” said the TMC chairperson, adding that the party would not have won even 30 Assembly seats had the Election Commission (EC) not helped it.

Referring to post-poll violence, the chief minister claimed TMC workers had faced attacks when the state was under the EC’s supervision during the polls.

“During and immediately after the elections, the BJP circulated fake videos to spread hatred. We have photos, we have evidence. I will place these on your [speaker’s] table,” Banerjee said.

Highlighting her government’s achievements, the chief minister said, “Bengal occupies the number one spot when it comes to generating employment under the 100 days’ work scheme. We are also ahead of all in developing rural roads in the country… We have set up 186 kisan mandis, 24 medical colleges. Take a look at the development initiatives in north Bengal. From universities to medical colleges, from river bridges to academies for Rajbangshis, Kamtapuris and other linguistic communities, we have done it all.”

Banerjee said since the TMC’s “khela hobe [the game is on]” election slogan gained popularity, a “Khela Hobe Divas” will be observed in the state. The government would distribute 50,000 footballs to football clubs in Bengal.

The chief minister said around 2.75 crore people had benefited from the 33,000 camps set up as part of her government’s “Duare Sarkar [government at doorstep]” initiative. “Next year, the government will embark on the drive again at least twice,” she added.