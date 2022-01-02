Shaktisinh Gohil accuses TMC of helping BJP by weakening Congress

Without naming the Trinamool Congress, Congress national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil on Saturday criticised the strategy of the Bengal’s ruling party of weakening the century-old party in different states.

Speaking to reporters at the state Congress headquarters in Kolkata on Saturday, the Rajya Sabha MP also came down heavily on the central government, saying, “The Narendra Modi Government is anti-people government. All secular forces in the country should unite to defeat this communal and anti-people force.”

“In the present scenario, the role of the Opposition should be to defeat the BJP. In a democracy, every party has the right to strengthen itself but a split or division of secular forces will only help the BJP. Those who think they can fight the BJP by weakening the Congress are only helping them,” Gohil said.

Seeking to make political inroads in Goa, the Trinamool lured Congress leader and former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro to its fold, while in Mizoram 12 Congress MLAs, including former CM Mukul Sangma, switched over to the Trinamool, dealing a blow to the grand old party. Even in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, several leaders quit the Congress for Trinamool. Gohil, however, stopped short of naming any party or leader.

Responding to the statement of the Congress spokesperson, Trinamool leader Shukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “The Congress should be asked why they fought against us in the Assembly election. Why did they fight against us in the civic polls? We are not helping anybody. We are just helping ourselves and expanding our foothold across the country to fight the BJP.”