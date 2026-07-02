The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said arrested TMC councillor Shakir Ali was the “main conspirator who instigated the mob” during the Ram Navami violence in Rishra in 2023. The agency added that they have recovered 36 rounds of cartridges from his Serampore residence.
A special court in Kolkata remanded Ali to NIA custody for two days on a prayer moved by the agency’s lawyer.
Ali, the husband of former TMC MP Aparupa Poddar, was arrested at his Rishra residence on Tuesday, following a six-hour raid and interrogation in connection with the communal clashes that broke out in Rishra, Serampore, during Ram Navami on April 2, 2023.
In its submission to the NIA special court, the agency stated, “The incident took place in the Sreerampur police station area. There were allegations that they [Muslims] pelted bricks and crude bombs on people part of the Ram Navami rally and set fire to the motor bikes. We found that the accused was the main conspirator who instigated the mob, and at that time, he was the councillor, and his wife was TMC MP from Arambag.”
The Investigating Officer (IO) informed the court that Ali was identified through CCTV footage and videos.
“We saw that all cars were vandalised, but a white colour SUV ending with 5786 owned by Chinmoy Mondol [was] not vandalised… CCTV footage showed that another accused, Shah Rukh Khuresi, who was leading the riot, and Shakir Ali … left in that car,” the IO submitted to the court. Khuresi, the IO stated, was tasked by Ali to gather bombs.
“I have traced the car, which was sold to an individual in Durgapur. Ali tried to destroy evidence [and] bought a similar car. Many empty cartridges [were] found….”
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Seeking bail, Ali’s counsel stated, “Ali is not named in the FIR and also not caught red-handed. He was arrested because he is a councillor.”
The counsel further argued that the gun in question is a licensed gun and added that Ali has papers for the cartridges.
The counsel also prayed for bail on humanitarian grounds and said that Ali is suspected of having cancer in the cheek.
In 2023, violence broke out in parts of the state surrounding Ram Navami processions led by BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More