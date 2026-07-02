NIA joins cartridges, white SUV dots: Shakir Ali ‘key conspirator’ in Ram Navami violence case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said arrested TMC councillor Shakir Ali was the “main conspirator who instigated the mob” during the Ram Navami violence in Rishra in 2023. The agency added that they have recovered 36 rounds of cartridges from his Serampore residence.

A special court in Kolkata remanded Ali to NIA custody for two days on a prayer moved by the agency’s lawyer.

Ali, the husband of former TMC MP Aparupa Poddar, was arrested at his Rishra residence on Tuesday, following a six-hour raid and interrogation in connection with the communal clashes that broke out in Rishra, Serampore, during Ram Navami on April 2, 2023.