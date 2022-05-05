Shah’s visit cut short to 2 days

From a three-day trip scheduled earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal starting Thursday has been cut down to two days. According to the new schedule, Shah will hold meetings with party leaders, including all MPs and MLAs, address a public rally in north Bengal, visit forward areas along the Indo-Bangladesh border, interact with BSF personnel and attend a cultural event in Kolkata to celebrate the inclusion of ‘Durga Puja’ on the Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage.

This will be Shah’s first visit to Bengal after the BJP’s defeat in last year’s state Assembly polls.

After arriving in the state on Thursday, Shah will flag off boat ambulances at a floating Border Out Post (BOP) at Sutluj, lay the foundation stone of the ‘Maitri Museum and Prahari Sammelan’ in Haridaspur and address a public meeting in north Bengal’s Siliguri in the evening.

The public meeting in Siliguri comes at a time when various BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, have raised the demand for a separate state of North Bengal.

On Friday, Shah will visit Teem Bigha in Cooch Behar and return to Kolkata for a cultural program at Victoria Memorial. Later in the day, he is scheduled to hold a meeting with BJP MLAs and MPs before leaving for Delhi.

Sources in the BJP said Shah would “discuss strategies and give much-awaited moral support to the cadre” in West Bengal, where panchayat elections will be held next year in the run-up to the 2024 general elections. The home minister is also expected to hold detailed discussions with leaders from different regions of the state.