Shahjahan Sheikh in jail, a sense of relief among Sandeshkhali women

In January 2024, an ED team was allegedly attacked while trying to search Shahjahan Sheikh’s home in Sandeshkhali. Owner of some fisheries units and brick kilns, Sheikh had won a zila parishad seat in 2023. Sheikh was on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate for alleged land grab.

Across the Kalagachi river in the Sunderbans region of West Bengals’ North 24 Paraganas district lies the island block of Sandeshkhali. Some pucca houses are scattered across the village, alongside mud houses – especially those belonging to fishermen who depend on the local river — which are also a common sight. Along the roads of this hot Assembly seat flutter the flags of the BJP and the TMC, with party workers campaigning in the busy streets.

It was this Sandeshkhali, which made headlines in early 2024 following widespread accusations of rape and sexual harassment against local TMC leader, Shahjahan Sheikh, and his aides.

For 40-year-old Mamoni Singha, a local resident who also took part in the 2024 protest, Sandeshkhali now seems calmer. “There is a lot of relief after that incident. They (the TMC workers) do not disturb us much anymore,” she said, and alleged that when Sheikh Shahjahan ran the show, his aides grabbed their land, and they have nothing now.