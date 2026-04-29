In January 2024, an ED team was allegedly attacked while trying to search Shahjahan Sheikh’s home in Sandeshkhali. Owner of some fisheries units and brick kilns, Sheikh had won a zila parishad seat in 2023. Sheikh was on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate for alleged land grab.
Across the Kalagachi river in the Sunderbans region of West Bengals’ North 24 Paraganas district lies the island block of Sandeshkhali. Some pucca houses are scattered across the village, alongside mud houses – especially those belonging to fishermen who depend on the local river — which are also a common sight. Along the roads of this hot Assembly seat flutter the flags of the BJP and the TMC, with party workers campaigning in the busy streets.
It was this Sandeshkhali, which made headlines in early 2024 following widespread accusations of rape and sexual harassment against local TMC leader, Shahjahan Sheikh, and his aides.
For 40-year-old Mamoni Singha, a local resident who also took part in the 2024 protest, Sandeshkhali now seems calmer. “There is a lot of relief after that incident. They (the TMC workers) do not disturb us much anymore,” she said, and alleged that when Sheikh Shahjahan ran the show, his aides grabbed their land, and they have nothing now.
Bimala Sinha, 72, said: “Shanti tai sob che besi chai (all we want is peace). Earlier, we would get job cards and work for the whole entire month, and when salaries would come to our accounts, the local TMC leaders would take us to the bank for withdrawal and take away the money, leaving only Rs 500 with us.”
She claimed that women didn’t feel safe at night earlier, but the fear has subsided after the Sheikh’s arrest.
Across the river lies Bermajur, a big village in the Sandeshkhali-II Block. Women in this village had similar tales to tell. This is also where Rekha Patra hails from.
The BJP had fielded Patra, an alleged victim of sexual harassment by the TMC strongman from Basirhat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. She lost the election. She has now been fielded from Hindalganj Assembly constituency.
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Stitching sarees in a tiny makeshift shop covered with tarpaulin are three women, Ashoka, Sabita, and Kakoli Sardar. They say they used to run a roadside Xerox shop, which was allegedly ransacked by local TMC goons. Pointing towards a land pocket, Ashoka alleged their land was also forcefully taken away from them. She said: “Here, we would do fish farming and grow wheat, but they (the TMC leaders) deliberately made canals here, pushing in salty water and destroying the crops.”
She claimed she has been able to breathe a sigh of relief in the last two years after being allegedly “tortured” for 15 years before that.
In January 2024, an ED team was allegedly attacked while trying to search Shahjahan Sheikh’s home in Sandeshkhali. Owner of some fisheries units and brick kilns, Sheikh had won a zila parishad seat in 2023. Sheikh was on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate for alleged land grab. Following the attack on the ED team, Sheikh remained at large for 55 days, after which he was arrested. He is currently in judicial custody. Allegations against the TMC leader had led to massive protests by local women, resulting in a CBI investigation into the case.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More