Shah to visit Bengal on November 5-6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

With the Assembly elections around the corner, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s state visit on November 5-6 is expected set the tone for BJP’s poll preparedness as he will hold a flurry of meetings with workers and party leaders.

A BJP leader said Shah was also likely to review the law-and-order situation in the state. Last week, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Shah in Delhi and raised concerns over political killings and other crimes.

Some TMC leaders are also speculated to hold meetings with the Home Minister. According to sources, he will preside over two organisational meetings and meet at least 200 party leaders as well as celebrities.

BJP state unit leaders on Saturday held a preparatory meeting attended by joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, state president Dilip Ghosh, national secretary Arvind Menon and others.

“Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit. But due to health reasons, J P Naddaji was to come. But now last night, we learnt that Amit Shahji will visit Bengal for two days. The meeting of one zone is over. But meetings of four other zones will be held on November 5 and 6,” said Ghosh.

“He will come on the night of November 4 and preside over a meeting in Bankura on November 5 and another in Kolkata the following day. Around 200 leaders, including MPs, will be present,” said state BJP secretary Sayantan Basu.

“He (Shah) is among the senior most leaders of our party. We have got success working under him (in the Lok Sabha polls). He is also the home minister who is receiving complaints of the bad situation in Bengal. It may be that he will personally review the situation,” added Sayantan Basu.

