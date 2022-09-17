scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Shah likely to attend Eastern Zonal Council meeting on Nov 5

His proposed visit is slated at a time when Trinamool has intensified attacks on him

There is a likelihood of Shah also holding a separate meeting with Banerjee. (Express File Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting at the state secretariat on November 5. Shah’s proposed visit is taking place at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress has intensified attacks on him — calling him ‘India’s Biggest Pappu’.

Sources with the state government said that Shah would preside over a meeting that would be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and representatives of the governments of Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand to deliberate on security aspects of the eastern zone states, international border and inter-state border issues.

The meeting would be held at Nabanna Sabhaghar, adjacent to the state secretariat, they said.

In 2018, then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had presided over a similar meeting at the state secretariat. Banerjee had attended that meeting and later a joint news conference as well.

There is a likelihood of Shah also holding a separate meeting with Banerjee. However, so far, no official confirmation of the Union Home Minister’s visit has come from the state government.

Besides, Shah is also scheduled to visit Kolkata in October to inaugurate a Durga Puja at Santosh Mitra Square to be organised by BJP’s Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Sajal Ghosh.

Ghosh, however, said that they were yet to receive Shah’s consent. In 2019, Shah had inaugurated a Durga Puja in Salt Lake.

Recently, the TMC initiated a T-shirt campaign bearing a cartoon of Shah along with the caption ‘India’s Biggest Pappu’. The T-shirt campaign was launched by TMC’s youth wing a day after their party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit out at Shah soon after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the coal smuggling case earlier this month.

Notably, Shah’s visit is also taking place at a time when the central investigation agencies are probing several scams leading to arrests of TMC heavyweights and state government officials.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 03:35:44 am
