Bengal: Amit Shah arrives today, to visit Suvendu stronghold, hold roadshow in Bolpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the Dakshineswar Kali temple near Kolkata on Friday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Kolkata late Friday night on a two-day visit to the state. According to BJP sources, Shah’s visit assumes significance as a large number of TMC leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, are set to join the party in presence of Shah.

Shah is scheduled to visit Medinipur, the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday. He will pay homage to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose there and meet one of the descendants of Bose in Habibpur. He will also visit Siddheswari Kali Temple in the area.

Shah is scheduled to have lunch at the house of party worker Sanatan Sinha at Benajuri Village in Paschim Medinipur district.

Later, he will address a public meeting where some TMC leaders will be inducted into the party.

On Sunday, Shah is scheduled to visit Bolpur in Birbhum district. He will also visit Visva-Bharati University campus and meet Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. Shah will have lunch at the house of a Baul singer Basudev Das at Shyambati area in Santiniketan, the party said.

He is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bolpur Town.

CRPF seeks security details from state.

Meanwhile, in view of the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy last week, CRPF officials have reportedly wrote a letter to state DGP Virendra, asking him to ensure a foolproof security arrangement for Shah. Sources said the CRPF has asked the state police chief to ensure adequate security arrangements in routes which will be taken by the Union Home Minister.

The CRPF has also asked the police to inform them about the security arrangements made in light of Shah’s visit to the state.

On December 10, Nadda’s convoy was attacked with stones and stick in Diamond Harbour. Nadda, who was travelling in a bulletproof car, was not hurt.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.