SFI rejects Bratya’s assurance: ‘Will go ahead with march to Assembly’

A day after state Education Minister Bratya Basu said that students’ union elections, in all likelihood, would be held after the panchayat elections, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) — a CPI(M) wing — on Friday said that it would continue with its proposed march to the state Assembly on March 10 to press its demand for immediate holding of students’ body polls in colleges and universities.

“We have seen this kind of promise earlier as well but nothing had materialised. We have no faith in verbal assurance. For the last six years, the state government has been misleadingg us in this regard. We are not going to take this seriously unless we are getting a written notification. We demand that such elections and their schedule be announced immediately,”

said the SFI in a statement issued here.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event on Thursday, Basu said, “We have repeatedly given assurances that student union elections will be held. The elections will be held in all institutes simultaneously. We will hold the students’ union elections but panchayat elections will be held soon. So, we have to give priority to the panchayat elections. I am hopeful that we will hold students’ union elections after the panchayat elections are over.”

The minister, however, added that he is yet to speak to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the matter and dates of the student’s union elections are not fixed as of yet. The panchayat polls are likely to be held in April-May.

The student union elections in a large number of colleges and universities, including Calcutta University, were last held in January 2017. However, the elections were held at Presidency University in late 2019 and at Jadavpur University in early 2020.