Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
SFI protests ‘attack’ on leader, demand student body polls

Stating that there have been no student union elections in the state-run universities, the protesters demanded holding elections for the student body in Jadavpur University, Calcutta University and Presidency University immediately.

Students Federation of India, SFI, SFI activists, TMC, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsSFI leaders warned they would intensify their protest if the state government failed to hold student union elections. SFI state president Pratikur Rahman said, “We will continue our movement even as we are attacked.”

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the CPI(M)’s student wing, on Saturday took out protest marches in Kolkata and Bankura against the alleged attack on their leader by Trinamool Congress  supporters. The protesters also demanded student union elections in state-run universities.

Atif Nasir, secretary of SFI’s Kolkata district committee, was allegedly attacked on the Alipore campus of Calcutta University on Friday. SFI members alleged that when Nasir was shifted to a hospital, TMC supporters again thrashed him and other SFI supporters at the hospital while police remained a mute spectator. Later in the day, SFI supporters held a protest meeting in front of the Calcutta University campus. In Bankura, SFI district unit members staged a protest and blocked a road at Church More. The blockade was, however, lifted after half an hour, said sources.

According to sources, a meeting has been called on February 20 on the same issue.

SFI leaders warned they would intensify their protest if the state government failed to hold student union elections. SFI state president Pratikur Rahman said, “We will continue our movement even as we are attacked.”

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 03:49 IST
