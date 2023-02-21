SFI protests at Calcutta varsity, demands student union elections

SFI MEMBERS on Monday staged a demonstration inside the College Street campus of Calcutta University (CU) and demanded that students’ union election be held at the earliest. The protesters also scuffled with some policemen who tried to stop them entering the campus.

Following the melee, the SFI members managed to enter the campus. Some of the protesters also assembled outside the union room and raised slogans against the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), which controls the union.

Student elections at CU were previously held in 2017 and since then, the TMCP has been in control of the union.

SFI’s Kolkata district president Debanjan De said, “Since 2021, elections have not been held. The TMCP is in control of the union because elections were not held.”

The TMCP, however, criticised the SFI for “barging into the campus with outsiders.” TMC’s youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya said, “They are free to raise their demand. But it must be done in a democratic manner. We strongly condemn such a move. As a party, we also want student union elections to be held. But we cannot support such a mode of protest by the SFI.”