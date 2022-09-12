scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

SFI and DYFI protest ‘attack’ on Anis’ cousin

Salman's family said he was attacked for spearheading the movement demanding an impartial probe into Anis' death and for being a key witness in the case.

On Friday night, Anis' cousin Salman Khan was injured in an alleged attack which his family alleged was carried out by Trinamool Congress-backed goons.

The CPM’s student and youth wings, SFI and DYFI, on Sunday staged a protest against an alleged attack on the cousin brother of former student leader Anis Khan, whose death triggered state-wide protests in February this year, in front of the Amta police station in Howrah district.

On Friday night, Anis’ cousin Salman Khan was injured in an alleged attack which his family alleged was carried out by Trinamool Congress-backed goons. Salman is a key witness in the murder case of Anis, who his family had claimed was thrown off the roof of his house by policemen.

AFT orders probe into Maj Gen ‘bribery trap’ case

