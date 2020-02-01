Sexual harassment case filed against Dilip ghosh

BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh. BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh.

Police on Friday registered a sexual harassment case against West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for his controversial remark on a woman anti-CAA protester, the previous day.

After a student of Sanskrit University held aloft a ‘No CAA, No NRC’ poster at a BJP rally in south Kolkata and was heckled by BJP supporters, Ghosh had said: “She should thank her stars that only the poster was torn and nothing was done to her.”

The BJP MP from Medinipur, who had led the party rally, also justified the heckling, saying, “Our men did the right thing… Why do they (anti-CAA protester) always come to our rallies to protest? We have tolerated enough.”

The student on Friday lodged a complaint at Patuli Police Station. “BJP workers heckled me and abused me verbally. Then I heard about Dilip Ghosh’s derogatory comment… He made sexual remarks and showed murderous intent… Ghosh’s comment shows why women are not safe in this country,” the student told mediapersons.

Reacting to Ghosh’s comment, Senior CPM leader Shamik Lahiri said,“His comments reflect both his and his party’s sadistic and perverted mindset.”

Senior Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty said Ghosh should “publicly apologise”.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App