Sex racket case: BJD suspends ex-MLA after his arrest in Kolkata

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday suspended its former Dhenkanal MLA Nabin Nanda after he was arrested on Saturday from a brothel in Kolkata for his alleged involvement in a sex racket.

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik suspended Nanda after news broke out that he was arrested by Kolkata Police, the party’s state secretary Bijay Nayak said in a statement on Monday.

Nanda was reportedly arrested from a beauty parlour allegedly run as a brothel. Police said a sex racket in the guise of a beauty parlour in the city’s Park Street area was busted on Saturday and 18 people were arrested. “He was one of those arrested in this connection. Later he was released on bail,” Praveen Tripathy, Joint CP (Crime), told The Indian Express.

The arrested included nine sex workers, three customers and the manager of the brothel, Tripathy added. “All the arrested have been booked under specific charges and a probe is being conducted at Beniapukur police station,” the police officer said.

Nanda, however, rubbished the allegations and said he was wrongly detained by the police.

Claiming that he had “no intention” of visiting the parlour, Nanda said he will take legal recourse against his arrest. His counsel Ashwini Kumar told the media that the court has granted him bail.

“I had gone out in the evening on Saturday when my mobile phone and wallet were pick-pocketed. I chased the man and he ran into the parlour. After I followed him into the parlour, police caught me on the suspicion that I was a customer. As I had no mobile phone then, I could not contact my family members,” he told TV news channels in Kolkata.

Incidentally, his family members had lodged a missing complaint with Shakespeare police station

on Saturday after they failed to contact him on his mobile phone.

After his release, Nanda took to Twitter to explain his situation. He said that he didn’t go missing but couldn’t contact anybody as his phone and wallet were pick-

