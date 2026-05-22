Severe heat and storms eye South Bengal; heavy rain threatens North Bengal districts

A massive influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, coupled with a shifting cyclonic circulation, has triggered a split-weather system across West Bengal. While North Bengal braces for heavy to very heavy downpours over the next few days, South Bengal faces a combination of scattered thunderstorms and oppressive heat.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for intense rainfall activity across North Bengal from Saturday to Monday. A cyclonic circulation extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level – stretching from northwest Uttar Pradesh down to interior Odisha – is driving strong moisture into the region.
Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are on high alert for heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) for Saturday. Meanwhile, Darjeeling and Kalimpong will see heavy rainfall averaging 7-11 cm.
On Sunday, all districts of North Bengal can expect thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.
For South Bengal, day temperatures are forecast to remain static for the next five days before dropping slightly by 2-3 degree Celsius. Temperatures will hover 2-4 degree Celsius above normal across the western belt.
Humidity levels will remain punishingly high, coastal districts will see 85-95 per cent maximum relative humidity, and interior districts will see 75-85 per cent maximum relative humidity. Despite the discomforting heat, a series of brief thunderstorm spells will likely impact the region over the coming days. Light to moderate rain is likely in East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad, with severe squalls reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph. Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas will see lighter rain but can expect 40-50 kmph wind gusts.
During the weekend, Purulia, Bankura, the two Burdwans, Birbhum, and West Midnapore will witness light to moderate thundershowers with wind speeds fluctuating between 30-50 kmph.
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On Thursday (May 28), a broader weather shift will bring light to moderate rain and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) across all districts of South Bengal.
Residents, especially vulnerable populations like infants and the elderly, have been advised to take precautions against both severe lightning strikes and heat dehydration.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More