Severe heat and storms eye South Bengal; heavy rain threatens North Bengal districts

On Sunday, all districts of North Bengal can expect thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. (File Photo)

A massive influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, coupled with a shifting cyclonic circulation, has triggered a split-weather system across West Bengal. While North Bengal braces for heavy to very heavy downpours over the next few days, South Bengal faces a combination of scattered thunderstorms and oppressive heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for intense rainfall activity across North Bengal from Saturday to Monday. A cyclonic circulation extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level – stretching from northwest Uttar Pradesh down to interior Odisha – is driving strong moisture into the region.

Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are on high alert for heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) for Saturday. Meanwhile, Darjeeling and Kalimpong will see heavy rainfall averaging 7-11 cm.