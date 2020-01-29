‘Several schemes of Mamata govt interesting’

Calcutta University Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakravarty Banerjee confers D Litt honours on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee during the CU convocation, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express) Calcutta University Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakravarty Banerjee confers D Litt honours on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee during the CU convocation, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express)

After attending the annual convocation of Calcutta University, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday evening met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at state secretariat, Nabanna, along with his mother Nirmala Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Banerjee said several schemes run by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal are interesting and he will study them before taking a decision on the chief minister’s offer to work together.

“They (the state government) are giving us opportunities and now we will try to work. Let’s see what can be done. There is no dearth of opportunities here. A lot can be done… there are many interesting schemes here. We are hoping that we will get the chance (to work),” said Banerjee.

“I came here to listen to the West Bengal government, about several interesting schemes being implemented in the state. Now I will go back and study these things and learn more about them (the schemes),” he added.

Banerjee, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2019 along with two others for “their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”, is one of the directors of Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, which he had founded in 2003.

Banerjee, however, did not take any questions from reporters on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CM, who was standing by the Nobel Laureate, did not address the media.

