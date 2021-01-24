Several injured as TMC and BJP workers clash in Howrah, six arrested

The TMC alleged that the BJP members were extorting money from shops in the area.

A day after Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya was expelled by the ruling party for criticising its leadership, BJP and TMC workers clashed in the area on Saturday morning. Several people were injured in the violence for which six people were arrested by the police.

The BJP alleged that a party member was shot at, while some were beaten with rods and sticks. Crude bombs were also allegedly hurled during the street fight, triggering panic in the area. A few bikes and a police vehicle were vandalised, said police officials.

“We have arrested six persons in connection with the violence. Policemen have been posted in the area to prevent any further flare-up,” said a senior police officer in Howrah.

The BJP claimed that some of its workers were strolling in Liluah Chowrasta in the Belur police station area when TMC workers attacked them with bombs and handguns. The injured workers were taken to the Belur Sramajibi hospital.

“Our Mandal president [Bally 2] Monoj Singh and others were walking in the area when they were attacked with crude bombs and bullets were fired at them. One of our workers suffered a bullet injury,” said BJP Howrah Sadar president Surojit Saha.

The Opposition party identified the worker who was injured in the firing as Promod Dubey.

The TMC alleged that the BJP members were extorting money from shops in the area, following which some local people protested and roughed them up.

“BJP workers were extorting money from vendors in the market, who beat them up. Later, the BJP workers lobbed crude bombs and fired in the area. Their own worker got injured,” said local TMC leader Kailash Mishra.

Following the clash, BJP workers blocked GT Road in protest.

