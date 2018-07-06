Seven months on, widow pension, job still elude Afrazul’s family

Afrazul’s wife Gulbahar (third from left) with his three daughters at their home in Malda. (Archive) Afrazul’s wife Gulbahar (third from left) with his three daughters at their home in Malda. (Archive)

Seven months on, the widow and the daughter of Mohammed Afrazul, the labourer from West Bengal who was murdered in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, are still waiting for the widow pension and job promised to them by the government.

On December 7 last year, Shambhulal Regar, 36, killed 51-year-old Afrazul, burnt his body, and circulated videos of the incident — purportedly recorded by his 14-year-old nephew — on social media.

Following the incident, politicians had made a beeline to Afrazul’s home. Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called up his widow Gulbahar Bibi, 40, and spoken to her.

“It has been seven months. Now, no one comes to visit us. We are still waiting for the job that was promised to our daughter. My widow pension has also not started. I am tired of running with papers to the BDO (block development office). I want to tell the chief minister about our condition, but don’t know how to reach her,” Gulbahar Bibi said over phone. Afrazul’s residence is in Saiyadpur, Malda.

“After my husband’s death, leaders from almost all parties came to my house. The district administration officers too visited us. Now, everybody has forgotten us,” said Gulbahar.

Afrazul left behind his wife and three daughters – Jyoshnara, Rejina and Habiba. Of them, two are married and have children. Gulbahar’s sons-in-law are labourers. Following his death, the state government promised a job to one of his family members. It was decided that Rejina Khatun, 22, who passed the Madhyamik exam, would opt for the job. The government had also promised to start a widow pension for Gulbahar.

“The widow pension has been sanctioned. There is some problem in the bank account of the family member, which we are trying to sort out. Regarding the job to a member of the family, it is under process,” Kaushik Bhattacharya, district magistrate of Malda, told The Indian Express.

With the money donated by ministers and government drying up, it’s becoming difficult to run the family, said Gulbahar.

“We got some money from parties and other organisations. Some ministers gave us Rs 3 lakh. But this is not a permanent solution. My youngest daughter has to be married off,” said Gulbahar.

“We regularly visit the BDO office to know about the status of the job and the pension,” said Jewel Choudhury, a neighbour.

Gulbahar, however, said that she has faith in the judiciary and believes justice will be done.

Rajsamand police has submitted the chargesheet in the case and Shambhulal is behind bars. The SC is also hearing a petition by Gulbahar to shift the case to Delhi.

