Seven arrested for attack on BJP agent’s office in Garia: Police

olice said the CCTV footage, retrieved from the damaged camera, showed a large crowd outside the office at the time of the attack.

Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with an attack on the office and vehicle of a BJP polling agent in Garia’s Panchasayar area on Saturday.

The accused, all of whom were named in the First Information Report (FIR), were produced in court and have been remanded to one day police custody for further interrogation.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred shortly after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in the Jadavpur Assembly constituency on Wednesday evening.

The complaint was filed by Ankita Sarkar, wife of BJP agent Shantanu Sarkar. She alleged that a mob intercepted their vehicle while the couple was returning home after voting and bricks were reportedly hurled at their car. The family also found that Shantanu’s office had been ransacked and the CCTV system of the office damaged.

Ankita also alleged that Rs 40,000 in cash was stolen from the office, police said.