Seven arrested for attack on BJP agent’s office in Garia: Police

Police said the CCTV footage, retrieved from the damaged camera, showed a large crowd outside the office at the time of the attack.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readMay 3, 2026 04:06 PM IST
olice said the CCTV footage, retrieved from the damaged camera, showed a large crowd outside the office at the time of the attack.olice said the CCTV footage, retrieved from the damaged camera, showed a large crowd outside the office at the time of the attack.
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Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with an attack on the office and vehicle of a BJP polling agent in Garia’s Panchasayar area on Saturday.

The accused, all of whom were named in the First Information Report (FIR), were produced in court and have been remanded to one day police custody for further interrogation.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred shortly after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in the Jadavpur Assembly constituency on Wednesday evening.

The complaint was filed by Ankita Sarkar, wife of BJP agent Shantanu Sarkar. She alleged that a mob intercepted their vehicle while the couple was returning home after voting and bricks were reportedly hurled at their car. The family also found that Shantanu’s office had been ransacked and the CCTV system of the office damaged.
Ankita also alleged that Rs 40,000 in cash was stolen from the office, police said.

Police said the CCTV footage, retrieved from the damaged camera, showed a large crowd outside the office at the time of the attack.

“Seven individuals named in the FIR have been taken into custody. We are reviewing the footage and probing the theft allegations,” a police official said.

The complainants, meanwhile, said that they received prompt help from law enforcement after reporting the incident.

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The incident has added to post-poll tension in the Jadavpur region and authorities continue to monitor the area to prevent further escalation.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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